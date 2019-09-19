UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Up On Cheaper Yen After US Rate Cut

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:54 AM

Tokyo stocks open up on cheaper yen after US rate cut

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar after the US Federal Reserve announced a rate cut

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar after the US Federal Reserve announced a rate cut.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 percent or 186.71 points at 22,147.42, while the broader Topix index was up 0.78 percent or 12.59 points at 1,619.21.

"Japanese shares are seen gaining slowly after the yen became cheaper against the dollar following the Federal Reserve's announcement," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Wall Street had a split finish on Wednesday while other markets kept to the sidelines as the US Federal Reserve announced its second interest rate cut of the year.

As markets widely expected, the Fed cut the benchmark US lending rate by a quarter point.

Currency traders, however, reacted to what were seen as hawkish further rate cut comments by the central bank, sending the dollar higher against its major peers.

Japan's central bank is expected to issue its own policy decision later Thursday, with most observers forecasting it will not authorise further easing.

The dollar fetched 108.43 yen in Asian trade, unchanged from overnight in New York but higher than 108.20 yen in Tokyo afternoon trade on Wednesday.

Automakers were among the winners, with Honda rallying 0.82 percent to 2,921 yen, Toyota trading up 0.29 percent at 7,442 yen and Nissan up 0.43 percent at 717 yen.

Airlines also gained, with ANA holdings trading up 0.75 percent at 3,746, Japan Airlines up 0.73 percent at 3,423 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Honda Split Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

NATO Refers to Events in Mysterious 'Sea of Asimov ..

8 minutes ago

UAE to highlight efforts to advance international ..

26 minutes ago

Tokyo shares gain on US rate cut, as BoJ stands pa ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistani nation, parliament united for Kashmir ca ..

46 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for re ..

55 minutes ago

Chinese Premier Notes 'Huge Prospects' for Coopera ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.