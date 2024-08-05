Tokyo stocks plummet 10% in afternoon trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Tokyo stocks fell more than 10 percent in afternoon trade on Monday as they were battered by a resurgent yen and poor US jobs data that fuelled fears of a recession in the world's number one economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 10.01 percent or 3,595.30 points to 32,314.40, while the broader Topix index lost 10.49 percent or 266.27 points to 2,271.33.

The Bank of Japan last week raised interest rates for the second time in 17 years, with talk of another rate hike to come, while the US Federal Reserve hinted at a cut as soon as September.

The moves pushed the yen to its strongest level in months -- a negative factor for Japanese exporters.

On Monday afternoon the dollar weakened further to 143.41 yen, from 146.52 yen in New York on Friday.

"Investor sentiment was down as the US employment data for July came in lower than expected, raising fears that the US economy is slowing more than expected, leading to selling in a wide range of stocks," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"The market was also weighed down by the yen's appreciation against the dollar and as expectations for exporters' upbeat financial results receded," the brokerage added.

Daiwa Securities said the losses in Tokyo reflected "deepening concerns over the uncertain US economy".

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.5 percent as data showed the US jobs market cooled much more than expected in July.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index closed 2.4 percent down, with chip-maker Intel nosediving more than 25 percent after announcing job cuts.

European stock markets also closed sharply in the red.

In an attempt to calm volatility in the market, futures trading was suspended for 10 minutes as a so-called "circuit-breaker" on the Nikkei and Topix indexes on the Osaka Exchange in Japan's western metropolis, an exchange official said.