Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Plunge 7% After US Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Tokyo stocks plunge 7% after US falls

Tokyo stocks fell more than seven percent in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a resurgent yen and poor US jobs data that fuelled recession fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Tokyo stocks fell more than seven percent in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a resurgent yen and poor US jobs data that fuelled recession fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 7.03 percent, or 2,523.23 points, to 33,386.47, while the broader Topix index lost 7.49 percent, or 190.01 points, to 2,347.59.

"Today's Japanese markets are expected to start the day sharply lower due to the weakness in US equities and the strong yen," said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

"The key point will be whether the Nikkei 225, which has been oversold in the short-term, will correct its downward swing after the sell-off has run its course."

Daiwa Securities said the plunge in Tokyo reflected "deepening concerns over the uncertain US economy".

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.

5 percent as data showed the US jobs market cooled much more than expected in July.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index closed 2.4 percent down, and chip-maker Intel nosedived more than 25 percent after announcing job cuts.

European stock markets also closed sharply in the red.

The dollar fetched 145.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.52 yen in New York on Friday.

The Bank of Japan's decision last week to raise interest rates for the second time in 17 years -- with talk of another rate hike to come -- has strengthened the yen to its best level in months.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Advantest plunged 6.71 percent to 5,889 yen, Tokyo Electron tumbled 7.50 percent to 25,025 yen, and Toyota nosedived 6.57 percent to 2,415 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Dollar Job Bank Tokyo New York Japan July Stocks Market Toyota Best Asia Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business