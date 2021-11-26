Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, falling over three percent at one point, as news of a heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spooked investors and strengthened the safe haven ye

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, falling over three percent at one point, as news of a heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spooked investors and strengthened the safe haven Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index managed to trim losses in late trade and ended down 2.53 percent or 747.66 points to 28,751.62. The broader Topix index slipped 2.01 percent or 40.71 points to 1,984.98.