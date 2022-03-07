UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Plunge Over 3 Pct In Morning Amid Fears Over Fuel Price Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:54 PM

TOKYO, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Tokyo stocks plunged Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index diving over 3 percent, amid fears over surging fuel costs as some global powers reportedly consider a ban on Russian fuel imports.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 819.24 points, or 3.15 percent, from Friday to 25,166.

23, and once fell to as low as 25,006.26, marking its lowest intraday level since Nov. 10, 2020.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 53.16 points, or 2.88 percent, to 1,791.78.

Air transportation, transportation equipment and machinery-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

>