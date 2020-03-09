Tokyo stocks plunge over 5% on virus fears

Tokyo, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks sank more than five percent in mid-morning trade on Monday on fears over the new coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices that sent the Dollar down against the Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 5.10 percent or 1,058.06 points to 19,691.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 5.01 percent or 73.69 points to 1,397.77.