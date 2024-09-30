Tokyo stocks plunge over policy uncertainty, stronger yen

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Tokyo stocks plunged on Monday as concerns surrounding the economic policies of incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and a stronger Yen combined to drive sell-offs.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, plummeted 4.8 percent, or 1,910.01 points, to close at 37,919.55.

The uncertainty over Ishiba's economic policy stance, including his openness to increasing taxes on investments and corporations, fueled anxiety in the market.

Additionally, the yen strengthened to 141 per Dollar, adding pressure on export-related stocks such as Toyota, Honda and Sony, which saw broad declines.

The broader Topix index also fell on Monday, closing 3.47 percent lower at 2645.94.

On the top-tier Prime Market, declining issues outnumbered advancers by 1,505 to 130, with 9 issues remaining unchanged.