Tokyo stocks plunged tracking Wall Street losses

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged Wednesday, with the Nikkei suffering its largest drop this year, amid concerns over the downgrading of U.S. debt and gain-locking moves.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 768.89 points, or 2.30 percent, from Tuesday at 32,707.69, after losing over 800 points at one point.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, lost 35.60 points, or 1.52 percent, to finish at 2,301.76.

Stocks opened the day with losses, primarily driven by prominent technology-related stocks, which mirrored the drop seen in U.S. technology shares during the previous night.

Analysts here also pointed out that the market experienced selling pressure following a surge of over 700 points in the Nikkei earlier in the week.

Market sentiment was negatively affected after credit ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating, marking the first downgrade in 12 years.

Over concerns about the "growing debt burden" and "an erosion of governance," Fitch, one of three major independent agencies that assess creditworthiness, lowered the U.S. credit rating from the top-notch AAA to AA+.

On the Prime market, decliners were led by securities and commodity futures trading, insurance, as well as the power and gas industries. Bucking the downward trend, the mining, transportation machinery, and non-ferrous metal sectors managed to eke out modest gains.