UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Rebound After BoJ Statement On Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Tokyo stocks rebound after BoJ statement on virus

Tokyo stocks rebounded from opening losses on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak as the Bank of Japan pledged support, hoping to ease worries over the coronavirus outbrea

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks rebounded from opening losses on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak as the Bank of Japan pledged support, hoping to ease worries over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.95 percent, or 201.12 point, to close at 21,344.08, while the broader Topix index gained 0.99 percent, or 15.00 points, to 1,525.87.

Investors are "watching the number of patients short-term, while governments of relevant countries are readying measures" including economic stimulus, Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said.

In a rare statement, the Bank of Japan said it "will strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets" to divert risks linked to instability in global markets caused by the spread of the disease.

The announcement came after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell on Friday said the US central bank was following developments in the virus outbreak and said it "will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy".

The dollar rose to 108.28 yen in the afternoon, from around 107.70 yen in the morning.

The BoJ statement "prompted purchases", Okasan Online Securities analyst Yoshihiro Ito said, adding gains of Chinese shares also helped buoy Tokyo shares.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters rebounded after opening lower, with Toyota climbing 0.37 percent to 7,154 yen and Panasonic 0.53 percent to 1,036 yen.

Sony surged 3.96 percent to 6,873 yen and Nintendo jumped 2.26 percent to 37,090 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Bank Tokyo Powell Japan Stocks Market From Toyota Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Drive-through' testing centers expand across S. K ..

3 minutes ago

France sees 'much more significant' growth impact ..

1 minute ago

DC Lakki Marwat urges masses to take part in tree ..

1 minute ago

James power Lakers past Pelicans, Antetokounmpo do ..

1 minute ago

First Russian Aurus Senat Luxury Car for Private C ..

3 minutes ago

N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles into Ea ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.