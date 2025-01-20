Tokyo Stocks Rebound Amid Positive Market Trends
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 12:35 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Tokyo stocks rebounded on Monday as a broad range of stocks attracted buying interest following gains in U.S. markets late last week and positive performance in the Chinese stock market.
The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 38,902.50, up 451.04 points, or 1.17 percent from the previous trading day.
At one point, the Nikkei surged over 500 points, surpassing the 39,000 mark. However, market activity eased as investors took a cautious stance ahead of U.
S. President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated inauguration and policy announcements.
Notable gains were observed in key stocks such as Toyota, SoftBank Group, and Advantest.
The broader TOPIX index rebounded after three sessions of losses, closing 31.85 points, or 1.19 percent higher at 2,711.27.
Of the stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,290 advanced, 304 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.
