Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Rebound Amid Positive Market Trends

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 12:35 PM

Tokyo stocks rebound amid positive market trends

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Tokyo stocks rebounded on Monday as a broad range of stocks attracted buying interest following gains in U.S. markets late last week and positive performance in the Chinese stock market.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 38,902.50, up 451.04 points, or 1.17 percent from the previous trading day.

At one point, the Nikkei surged over 500 points, surpassing the 39,000 mark. However, market activity eased as investors took a cautious stance ahead of U.

S. President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated inauguration and policy announcements.

Notable gains were observed in key stocks such as Toyota, SoftBank Group, and Advantest.

The broader TOPIX index rebounded after three sessions of losses, closing 31.85 points, or 1.19 percent higher at 2,711.27.

Of the stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,290 advanced, 304 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

12 minutes ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

14 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

14 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business