Tokyo stocks rise amid easing U.S. rate hike concerns

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) --:Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, as concerns were eased that the U.S. central bank would keep raising interest rates.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, gained for the fourth trading day by rising 285.88 points, or 0.88 percent, from Wednesday at 32,619.34.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 18.62 points, or 0.80 percent, higher at 2,332.

Sagging U.S.

employment indicators have reduced expectations of the Federal Reserve's additional interest rate hikes. In the overnight Wall Street market, the Nasdaq Composite Index reached its highest level in almost a month, which triggered buying in the Tokyo market for a wide range of stocks.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, service and land transportation shares.

Issues that rose outpaced those that declined by 1,244 to 513, while 77 ended the day unchanged.