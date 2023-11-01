Tokyo stocks rise as weak yen spurs exporter buying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday, as exporter-related firms were sought after on the back of a weaker yen.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 742.80 points, or 2.41 percent, from Tuesday at 31,601.65.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 56.96 points, or 2.53 percent, higher at 2,310.68.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the lower 151 yen range in Tokyo after hitting a one-year high of 151.74 yen in New York overnight, as the Bank of Japan's further adjustment to its yield curve control program Tuesday was viewed as only a minor revision to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The weak yen was the biggest factor in buying today. Investors bought export-related automakers and electronics issues, as the Japanese central bank left open the possibility of bond-buying operations to keep interest rates low under its yield curve control program, analysts said.

Toyota Motor soared 122 yen, or 4.7 percent, to 2,712 yen, while Honda Motor climbed 62 yen, or 4.1 percent, to 1,568.5 yen, and Nissan Motor surged 29.1 yen, or 5.1 percent, to 596.5 yen.