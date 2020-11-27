UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Rise For Four Straight Days

Fri 27th November 2020

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday for a fourth straight day despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Japan and no fresh leads from Wall Street, which was closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 percent or 107.40 points to end at 26,644.71, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.47 percent or 8.27 points to 1,786.52.

