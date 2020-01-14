Tokyo stocks rise for third straight session on weak yen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks gained for a third consecutive session Tuesday on a cheaper Yen and advances on Wall Street, ahead of the planned signing of a China-US trade pact.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.73 percent, or 174.60 points, to close at 24,025.17, while the broader Topix index was up 0.31 percent, or 5.37 points, at 1,740.53.