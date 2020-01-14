UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Rise For Third Straight Session On Weak Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks rise for third straight session on weak yen

Tokyo stocks gained for a third consecutive session Tuesday on a cheaper yen and advances on Wall Street, ahead of the planned signing of a China-US trade pact

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks gained for a third consecutive session Tuesday on a cheaper Yen and advances on Wall Street, ahead of the planned signing of a China-US trade pact.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.73 percent, or 174.60 points, to close at 24,025.17, while the broader Topix index was up 0.31 percent, or 5.37 points, at 1,740.53.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Majority of Pakistanis (61%) believe that the real ..

7 minutes ago

China says Taiwan separatists will 'stink for eter ..

19 minutes ago

Libyan strongman delays signing ceasefire at Mosco ..

19 minutes ago

Barty survives scare to stay alive in Adelaide

19 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall paralysis life in upper parts of Ha ..

29 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.