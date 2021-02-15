Tokyo stocks rise in morning, Nikkei briefly hits 30-year high

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index briefly topping the 30,000 level for the first time in more than 30 years, owing to Wall Street's lead late last week and Japan's approval of its first COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 347.11 points, or 1.18 percent, from Friday at 29,867.18.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 13.21 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,947.09.

Mining, oil and coal product and precision instrument-related issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.