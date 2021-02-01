Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain hunting, earnings reports

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as investors bought back issues on dips following the benchmark Nikkei's stock index's losses last week, with an upbeat mood supported by some solid domestic firms' earnings reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as investors bought back issues on dips following the benchmark Nikkei's stock index's losses last week, with an upbeat mood supported by some solid domestic firms' earnings reports.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 241.

87 points, or 0.87 percent, from Friday to 27,905.26.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 14.79 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,823.57.

Glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal and metal product issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break.