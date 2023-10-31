Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Rise On Higher Interest Rates Prospects As BOJ Tweaks Yield Cap Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Tokyo stocks rise on higher interest rates prospects as BOJ tweaks yield cap policy

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday on buying of bank and other financial issues over prospect of higher interest rates after Japan's central bank further modified its yield curve control framework

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) -- Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday on buying of bank and other financial issues over prospect of higher interest rates after Japan's central bank further modified its yield curve control framework.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 161.89 points, or 0.53 percent, from Monday at 30,858.85.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 22.48 points, or 1.01 percent, higher at 2,253.72.

The yen has been depreciating against the U.

S. dollar amid the prospect of widening interest rates between Japan and the United States, with the Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy to tame inflation.

The Bank of Japan announcement that it decided to allow 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1.0 percent while retaining its overall framework of keeping borrowing costs low helped lift stocks after they moved narrowly around the previous day's closing levels, as the decision was taken as friendly toward the equities market, analysts said.

