(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday following rallies on Wall Street as fears eased over troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 2.06 percent, or 609.41 points, to 30,248.81 while the broader Topix index advanced 2.31 percent, or 47.20 points, to 2,090.75.