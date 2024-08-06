Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Surge More Than 10% After Record Fall

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Tokyo stocks surge more than 10% after record fall

Tokyo stocks surged more than 10 percent Tuesday, bouncing back from a record selloff the previous day on worries over the US economy and a stronger yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Tokyo stocks surged more than 10 percent Tuesday, bouncing back from a record selloff the previous day on worries over the US economy and a stronger yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 10.33 percent, or 3,249.36 points, to 34,707.78, while the broader Topix index added 10.26 percent, or 228.49 points, to 2,455.64.

On Monday, the Nikkei had closed down 12.40 percent, or 4,451.28 points -- the largest points drop in its history.

"The market is seen starting sharply higher, as it should perform a natural rebound after yesterday's plunge while dollar-yen moves towards the yen's depreciation," Monex said.

The brokerage said it expected nervous trade to continue with a focus on forex movements.

Nomura Securities added that the market would likely remain highly volatile this week.

"Today's gain can be explained in one phrase: a technical rebound" after the sharp fall, it said.

The yen weakened sharply to 146.01 against the dollar during morning trade, having surged on Monday to 141.70, a level not seen since early January.

A stronger yen is a negative for Japanese exporters, and recent rallies were fuelled by central bank policy decisions that reversed months-long trends.

The Bank of Japan last week raised interest rates for the second time in 17 years, with talk of another rate hike to come, while the US Federal Reserve has hinted at a cut as soon as September.

Among major shares in Tokyo on Tuesday, Honda roared 14.90 percent to 1,438 yen following a report that it was expected to announce a record quarterly profit.

Toyota jumped 10.51 percent to 2,466.5 yen, Sony Group advanced 7.44 percent to 12,125 yen and Nintendo added 9.87 percent to 7,259 yen.

Semiconductor shares were also sharply higher, with Tokyo Electron adding 12.26 percent to 24,760 yen and Advantest up 9.11 percent at 5,797 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Honda Tokyo Japan January September Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business