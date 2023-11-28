Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Trade Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday but soon dipped into negative territory as investors awaited clues for central banks' rate policies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday but soon dipped into negative territory as investors awaited clues for central banks' rate policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.04 percent, or 14.41 points, at 33,433.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.17 percent, or 4.08 points, to 2,377.68.

Traders will be eyeing this week's data releases including the Conference Board's reading of US consumer confidence due later in the day, said National Australian Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

The dollar fetched 148.

11 yen in early Asian trade, down from 148.64 yen in New York.

Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said a higher yen "against the dollar will likely weigh on the market, after falls in US markets where profit-taking took place."

In Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.61 percent at 2,753 yen, Panasonic was off 1.09 percent at 1,536 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 1.27 percent at 4,105 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.89 percent at 37,370 yen. Sony Group was up 0.39 percent at 12,860 yen.

