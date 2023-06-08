Tokyo stocks trade modestly higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened slightly higher Thursday after global stocks mostly retreated on a shock interest rate hike by Canada's central bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.06 percent, or 19.97 points, at 31,933.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.23 percent, or 4.98 points, to 2,211.28.

Canada's central bank on Wednesday increased its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, dampening hopes that the US Federal Reserve would skip a rate increase later this month.

The move came after Australia lifted its interest rate to an 11-year high on Tuesday.

"The BoC shocked markets overnight," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note, adding global yields also rose.

"Next week's US CPI will be pivotal." Higher global yields prompted the yen to slide, which "could support the market," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The dollar fetched 140.00 yen in early Asian trade, down from 140.24 yen in New York but still up from 139.18 yen in Tokyo late hours Wednesday.

Among individual equities, Toyota was up 0.91 percent at 2,040.5 yen, Panasonic was up 1.12 percent at 1,625 yen, and market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator, was up 0.79 percent at 34,280 yen.

Eisai rallied 9.45 percent to 10,505 yen after a US Food and Drug Administration document suggested the body favours approving the Alzheimer's drug made by Eisai and Biogen.

Construction machine maker Komatsu was up 1.52 percent at 3,539 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 1.83 percent at 3,276 yen.

Keyence, supplier of sensors and various other industrial parts, was down 2.20 percent at 67,870 yen. Hoya, high-tech and medical products maker, was down 2.23 percent at 395 yen.