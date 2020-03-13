UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Tumble By Pare Losses After Virus Rout

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

Tokyo stocks tumble by pare losses after virus rout

Tokyo stocks plunged more than six percent on Friday, trimming losses following a global rout on fears of a world recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks plunged more than six percent on Friday, trimming losses following a global rout on fears of a world recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which dropped more than 10 percent in the morning session, ended down 6.08 percent, or 1,128.58 points, at 17,431.05. The index fell 16 percent over the tumultuous week.

The broader Topix fell 4.98 percent, or 66.18 points, to 1,261.70, shedding more than 14 percent over the week.

"The Bank of Japan's liquidity supply operation might have worked" to pare some earlier losses, Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment information section of SBI Securities, told AFP.

"But as there is no fundamental change in the environment linked to the new coronavirus -- we are now in the stage of the virus spreading to the US, from China initially -- the market will not likely rebound anytime soon, unless the situation in the US improves," he said.

Equity markets have been hammered this week, with losses exacerbated by Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the US.

Trump's comments suggesting delaying the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus have also weighed on Japan's markets, analysts said.

US stocks nosedived on Thursday, with the Dow losing 10 percent in its worst day since 1987.

Still, the dollar fetched 105.47 yen in Asian trade, against 104.79 yen in New York on Thursday.

In Tokyo, shares were sharply lower across the board, with Toyota dropping 3.56 percent to 6,084 yen, game giant Nintendo down 4.59 percent at 33,220 yen, and telecom and investment titan SoftBank Group falling 5.04 percent to 3,764 yen.

Banks were also lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial losing 5.09 percent to 397.1 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial off 5.38 percent to 2,644 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe China Trump Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Olympics From Suzuki Toyota Mitsubishi Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post takes innovative initiatives to meet ..

3 minutes ago

Automatic insulin pumps changes lives of people wi ..

50 seconds ago

Olympic javelin champion Dana Zatopkova dies at 97 ..

3 minutes ago

Health Directorates arranges medical camp in Khybe ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather predicted for KP

3 minutes ago

Components for Russia's Soyuz Rockets to Be Produc ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.