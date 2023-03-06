Tokyo to Discuss With Seoul Lifting Exports Restrictions for Microchip Materials - Reports

Japan will hold talks with South Korea over lifting restrictions in trade of materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, Japanese media reported on Monday citing the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Japan will hold talks with South Korea over lifting restrictions in trade of materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, Japanese media reported on Monday citing the government.

The Japanese Trade Ministry said it was the right moment to resume talks on export barriers imposed against Seoul in 2019, the Kyodo news agency reported. Meanwhile, South Korea announced it would suspend its complaint related to the issue filed with the WTO.

The statement came after Seoul presented earlier in the day its plan to settle the dispute over a wartime labor compensation with Tokyo, the news outlet reported.

In July 2019, Japan prohibited exports of fluorinated polyimide, resists and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea that are used in the production of microchips and smartphone displays.

Besides, South Korea was removed from the so-called "white list," a list of countries that are entitled to buy goods that can be altered for military use. The move came after the court verdict that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to South Koreans for forced labor during the Second World War. The Japanese government, in turn, said only security concerns had been the reasons for the trade barriers. South Korea responded with a WTO complaint and boycotting Japanese-made goods.