UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Urges Residents To Avoid 'non-essential' Outings

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:51 PM

Tokyo urges residents to avoid 'non-essential' outings

Tokyo's governor on Wednesday urged residents to avoid non-essential outings and asked businesses serving alcohol to shut early as Japan battles record coronavirus infections

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's governor on Wednesday urged residents to avoid non-essential outings and asked businesses serving alcohol to shut early as Japan battles record coronavirus infections.

The country has seen a comparatively small outbreak overall, with just over 2,000 deaths and 135,400 confirmed cases, and has not imposed the strict lockdowns seen elsewhere.

But it is now battling a third wave of the respiratory disease, reporting record numbers of daily infections nationwide in recent days.

"We'd like to ask Tokyo residents, if they can, to refrain from non-essential outings as much as possible to prevent further spread of infection," Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

She also encouraged Tokyoites to work from home.

Neither of the governor's new calls will carry any enforcement mechanism. Even a state of emergency declared in the spring during a spike in infections did not carry punishments for those who defied advice to stay home or shutter their businesses.

In addition, Koike asked businesses serving alcohol, including karaoke parlours, to close at 10 pm starting from Saturday for approximately three weeks.

Businesses complying will be eligible for compensation.

Koike's announcement came as the Japan Medical Association warned that "medical provision systems across Japan are squarely facing the danger of collapse".

"If the infection count rises rapidly, we will not be able to maintain beds for both coronavirus patients and other patients," said the organisation's president Toshio Nakagawa.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said last week Japan was on "maximum alert" over the virus, and his government has been forced into a U-turn on a controversial domestic tourism campaign.

It initially insisted it would not scale back the so-called Go To campaign, but reversed course and has allowed individual regions to choose to opt out.

So far, hard-hit Osaka and the northern city of Sapporo have been excluded from the programme, which subsidises travel inside the country in an attempt to help the struggling travel and hospitality industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Alert Sapporo Osaka Tokyo Japan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

9 minutes ago

EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

US to Withdraw 500 More Troops From Iraq Under Fre ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude to his parents for ..

23 minutes ago

West's Actions Against Belarus Will Not Affect Mos ..

2 minutes ago

Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.