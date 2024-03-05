Tokyo's Core Consumer Prices Up 2.5 Pct In February
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:08 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rose 2.5 percent in February from a year before, government data showed Tuesday.
The core consumer price index (CPI), excluding often volatile fresh food prices, came to 106.2 for Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards, against 100 for the base year of 2020, rising for 30 months in a row, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The growth of CPI in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide figures, re-accelerated above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target as the effects of government fuel subsidies faded, after slowing to 1.
8 percent in the previous month, data showed.
Overall energy prices dropped 7.9 percent, smaller than the 20.1 percent decline in January, while electricity fees fell 4.9 percent, compared with January's 22.2 percent decline, and city gas fees were down 16.4 percent, against the 24.7 percent fall.
The government measures started to help push down energy prices in February 2023, and their effect ran its course as one year has passed since the introduction.
