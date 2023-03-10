Tokyo shares ended lower Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged at Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's last meeting

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo shares ended lower Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged at Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's last meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.67 percent, or 479.18 points, to close at 28,143.97, while the broader Topix index lost 1.91 percent, or 39.51 points, to 2,031.58.

"The three main US indexes were sharply lower on Thursday as concerns about the management of US banks emerged, ahead of the release of US employment data" later on Friday, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Also, "because the Nikkei index has risen in the last five days, its shares were subject to sell-offs," it said.

Traders were digesting the latest policy decision from the Bank of Japan, which decided to stick to easing in its last meeting before Kuroda steps down and is replaced by economics professor Kazuo Ueda.

Shortly before the opening bell rang, government data showed household spending in Japan declined 0.3 percent in January from a year earlier to mark the third consecutive monthly drop.

That was worse than the 0.1 percent expected by economists polled by Bloomberg. However, spending jumped by 2.7 percent from December, driven by new government stimulus.

The dollar stood at 136.66 yen, against 136.15 yen seen Thursday in New York.

SoftBank Group plunged 6.26 percent to 5,343 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.71 percent to 28,735 yen.

Sony Group dropped 2.70 percent to 11,700 yen while Tokyo Electron fell 1.25 percent to 48,030 yen.