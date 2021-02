(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed lower Friday on profit-taking after four days of rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent or 42.86 points to 29,520.07 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.16 percent or 3.06 points at 1,933.88.