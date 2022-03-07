UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Drops 3% On Ukraine Crisis

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo's key Nikkei index drops 3% on Ukraine crisis

Tokyo, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than three percent in morning trade Monday on concern over the war in Ukraine as nations and businesses imposed more sanctions against Russia.

The Nikkei index dropped tumbled 3.03 percent or 787.97 points to 25,197.50, while the broader Topix index fell 2.91 percent or 53.69 points to 1,791.25.

>