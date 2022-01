(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened flat on Wednesday as investors digested the impact of a cheaper Yen against the Dollar.

The benchmark index was down 0.05 percent, or 15.79 points, at 29,286.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.36 percent, or 7.26 points, at 2,037.48.