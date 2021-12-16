(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed over two percent higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more muscular stance on inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed over two percent higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more muscular stance on inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.13 percent, or 606.60 points, to end at 29,066.32, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 28.98 points, to 2,013.08.