UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Up More Than 2% After Fed Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:14 PM

Tokyo's key Nikkei index up more than 2% after Fed decision

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed over two percent higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more muscular stance on inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed over two percent higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more muscular stance on inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.13 percent, or 606.60 points, to end at 29,066.32, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 28.98 points, to 2,013.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

14 seconds ago
 Warner digs in as Broad and Anderson restrict Aust ..

Warner digs in as Broad and Anderson restrict Australia to 45-1

40 seconds ago
 Afghan flights delayed as snow blankets Kabul airp ..

Afghan flights delayed as snow blankets Kabul airport

42 seconds ago
 Three killed, three injured in fog- related accide ..

Three killed, three injured in fog- related accidents

45 seconds ago
 Thousands flee homes as super typhoon lashes Phili ..

Thousands flee homes as super typhoon lashes Philippines

6 minutes ago
 More extreme weather hits US as Biden promises aid ..

More extreme weather hits US as Biden promises aid to tornado-hit Kentucky

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.