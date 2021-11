Tokyo, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than two percent higher on Monday as investors cheered general election results showing a victory for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 2.14 percent or 617.39 points at 29,510.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.50 percent or 30.11 points at 2,031.29.