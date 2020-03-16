UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes 2.5% Lower As Post-BoJ Rally Fizzles

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes 2.5% lower as post-BoJ rally fizzles

Tokyo stocks closed more than two percent lower Monday as a sharp rally after the Bank of Japan announced emergency monetary policy measures quickly fizzled

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks closed more than two percent lower Monday as a sharp rally after the Bank of Japan announced emergency monetary policy measures quickly fizzled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.46 percent, or 429.01 points, to 17,002.04 while the broader Topix index ended down 2.01 percent, or 25.36 points, at 1,236.34.

"The Lehman Brothers in 2008 was a financial crisis but what we are seeing now is a health crisis," Mutsumi Kagawa, global strategist at Rakuten Securities, said of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"Authorities are pushing ahead with monetary easing and economic packages but it's not providing a direct cure for the pandemic," he told AFP.

Japan also has worries over its hosting of the Olympic Games this summer, which had been expected to boost businesses in the world's third-largest economy.

"Even if the situation in Japan calms down, the global outbreak could get worse, fuelling fears that the Olympics might be cancelled and cooling sentiment," Kagawa said.

Japanese markets swung wildly on Monday as the central bank followed its counterparts around the world in an attempt to shore up sentiment amid mounting fears of a global recession.

The Nikkei shot up about two percent in the minutes after the Bank of Japan announced emergency easing measures.

The BoJ said it would double its annual capacity to purchase exchange-traded funds and Japan real estate investment funds, but left its key interest rate unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Cure Bank Tokyo Japan Stocks Market Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PESCO issues power suspension schedule

10 minutes ago

Zafar Mirza says Pakistan is fully prepared to cop ..

17 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.