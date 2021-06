Tokyo, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower Tuesday amid uncertainties from the domestic Covid-19 situation to the fate of the virus-plagued Tokyo Olympics.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.19 percent, or 55.68 points, to 28,963.56, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 percent, or 1.80 points, to 1,962.65.