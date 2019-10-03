Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped two percent on Thursday following losses on Wall Street after lacklustre US jobs data exacerbated recession fears

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped two percent on Thursday following losses on Wall Street after lacklustre US jobs data exacerbated recession fears.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.01 percent, or 436.87 points, to close at 21,341.74, while the broader Topix index was down 1.72 percent, or 27.42 points,at 1,568.87.