Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down 2% On US Economy Worries
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:44 PM
Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped two percent on Thursday following losses on Wall Street after lacklustre US jobs data exacerbated recession fears.
The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.01 percent, or 436.87 points, to close at 21,341.74, while the broader Topix index was down 1.72 percent, or 27.42 points,at 1,568.87.