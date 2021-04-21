UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down 2% On Virus Worries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 2% on virus worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down two percent on Wednesday, weighed down by virus fears with another state of emergency expected to be imposed in the capital and other major cities.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.03 percent or 591.83 points to end at 28,508.55, while the broader Topix index fell 1.98 percent or 38.07 points to 1,888.18.

