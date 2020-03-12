UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down 4.4% On Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down over 4.4 percent Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down over 4.4 percent Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 4.41 percent, or 856.43 points, to close at 18,559.63, while the broader Topix was down 4.13 percent, or 57.24 points, to close at 1,327.88.

More Stories From Business

