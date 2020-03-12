UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down 4.4% On Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.4% on virus fears

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down 4.41 percent Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from mainland Europe

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down 4.41 percent Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from mainland Europe.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 856.43 points to 18,559.63, losing more than 10 percent so far this week.

The broader Topix was down 4.13 percent, or 57.24 points, to end at 1,327.88.

Following the World Health Organization's pandemic announcement, "concerns over recession due to a contraction in various economic activities intensified", said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

The key Nikkei index temporarily lost more than five percent after Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus, ramping up fears the global economy will careen into recession.

"Panic selling continued," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"It's hard to see a short-term bottom for shares now," he told AFP.

The index recovered slightly after Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and voiced support for financial markets hit by the outbreak.

"We will provide ample liquidity and make appropriate purchases of assets to deal with these economic uncertainties and market movements so that the market and the economy will be stabilised," Kuroda told reporters.

A strong yen, which is a positive factor for Japanese exporters, also weighed on the market, brokers said.

The dollar fetched 103.65 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 104.54 yen in New York late Wednesday.

"It's neither a financial problem nor a geopolitical matter. It's a major virus issue -- a factor the market has hardly experienced before," Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo, told AFP.

In Tokyo, exporters and banks were among losers.

Sony slipped 4.27 percent to 5,882 yen, with Toyota dipping 3.45 percent to 6,309 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial plunged 5.46 percent at 418.4 yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 5.52 percent at 2,794.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Dollar Europe Trump Bank Tokyo New York Japan Market All From Toyota Mitsubishi Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE urges citizens to refrain from travelling to I ..

24 minutes ago

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions to help ensure ..

24 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Reach Agreement on Most Matters Rel ..

2 minutes ago

Two facilitators among 12 arrested in Mardan

2 minutes ago

Mercedes to unleash DAS steering at Australian Gra ..

2 minutes ago

Shock Trump ban on travel from Europe as virus sur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.