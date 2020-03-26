UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down 4.5% As Japan Virus Fears Grow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:44 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.5% as Japan virus fears grow

Japanese stocks sank more than four percent Thursday on profit-taking from a three-day rally, with traders also spooked after Tokyo's governor warned of a possible expansion of the coronavirus in the capital

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Japanese stocks sank more than four percent Thursday on profit-taking from a three-day rally, with traders also spooked after Tokyo's governor warned of a possible expansion of the coronavirus in the capital.

The Nikkei 225 index, which advanced 18 percent from Monday to Wednesday, fell 4.51 percent, or 882.03 points, to close at 18,664.60.

The broader Topix index was down 1.78 percent, or 25.30 points, at 1,399.32.

The market started sharply lower as investors cashed in on their recent gains, brokers said.

The rise in US shares on the Trump administration's two-trillion-dollar stimulus was a positive factor, but profit-taking erased the impact, brokers said.

Market sentiment also deteriorated after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents to stay home this weekend, warning of a possible "explosion" of the coronavirus after a record 41 new cases were recorded.

Koike said the Japanese capital, so far spared the draconian measures seen in other major global cities, was at a "critical stage" in containing the virus that has confined one third of the planet to their homes.

"Koike's remarks threw cold water on investors," said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi.

"Major cities around the world, notably New York, have been targeted by the new coronavirus and Tokyo alone can hardly be an exception," Kinouchi told AFP.

The Dollar fetched 110.69 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 111.20 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, shares were lower across the board with market heavyweight Fast Retailing dropping 13.16 percent to 43,800 yen and SoftBank Group diving 9.40 percent to 3,778 yen after sharp rallies in recent days on a stock buy-back scheme.

Automakers lost ground with their production hit hard by the outbreak. Nissan dropped 5.16 percent to 380.4 yen with Toyota down 2.90 percent at 6,718 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Water Dollar Trump Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Logos for Russian, Int'l Projects of Rossiya Segod ..

1 minute ago

German consumer morale at lowest since 2009

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch says rigid religious people caused spread ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

31 minutes ago

FDA facilitating use of blood plasma treatment for ..

2 minutes ago

Over 115,000 birds winter in China's second-larges ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.