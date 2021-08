Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index erased early gains and closed down for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns over a surge in virus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.36 percent, or 98.72 points, to end at 27,424.47, while the broader Topix index fell 0.49 percent, or 9.35 points, to 1,915.63.