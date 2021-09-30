UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down For Fourth Straight Session

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for fourth straight session

Tokyo, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as worries about a potential US government shutdown overwhelmed support from a cheaper Yen.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.31 percent, or 91.63 points, to 29,452.66, while the broader Topix index lost 0.40 percent, or 8.13 points, to 2,030.16.

More Stories From Business

