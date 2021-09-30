Tokyo, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as worries about a potential US government shutdown overwhelmed support from a cheaper Yen.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.31 percent, or 91.63 points, to 29,452.66, while the broader Topix index lost 0.40 percent, or 8.13 points, to 2,030.16.