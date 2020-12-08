UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down For Third Straight Session

Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for third straight session

Tokyo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for additional US stimulus spending and Brexit talks.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.30 percent, or 80.36 points, to close at 26,467.08, while the broader Topix index fell 0.11 percent, or 1.94 points to 1,758.81.

