Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down For Third Straight Session

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a third consecutive session Monday as interest rate fears erased early gains.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.42 percent, or 121.07 points, to 28,743.25 while the broader Topix index was down 0.14 percent, or 2.60 points, at 1,893.58.

Stocks had opened higher in Tokyo after US government data on Friday showed the world's top economy added a better-than-expected 379,000 jobs in February -- helping push major Wall Street indices to a positive finish.

But the Nikkei fell into negative territory before the closing bell "as concerns over higher interest rates in the US continued weighing on the market", said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

"Today's decline was largely seen as part of the market's adjustment following the recent surge," Okumura told AFP, predicting the Nikkei would be range-bound at current levels for now.

Tech and gaming giants were among losers. Sony dropped 1.73 percent to 11,020 Yen with Nintendo down 3.69 percent at 59,740 yen.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron fell 1.13 percent to 41,010 yen.

Takeda jumped 3.91 percent to 3,905 yen after it filed a request with Japanese health authorities for approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

The Dollar fetched 108.42 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 108.36 yen in New York late Friday.

