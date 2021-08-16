UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down For Third Straight Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for third straight session

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a third consecutive session on Monday as concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.62 percent, or 453.96 points, to 27,523.19, while the broader Topix index fell 1.61 percent, or 31.41 points, to 1,924.98.

