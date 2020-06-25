(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index ended down over 1.2 percent on Thursday after European and US stock markets plunged on worries over resurgent coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.22 percent, or 274.53 points, to close at 22,259.79 while the broader Topix index was down 1.18 percent, or 18.65 points, at 1,561.85.