Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 1.2 Percent

Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.2 percent

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index ended down over 1.2 percent on Thursday after European and US stock markets plunged on worries over resurgent coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.22 percent, or 274.53 points, to close at 22,259.79 while the broader Topix index was down 1.18 percent, or 18.65 points, at 1,561.85.

