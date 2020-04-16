(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.3 percent on Thursday, with investors discouraged by a trove of weak economic data and earnings reports that pointed to a severe US economic slowdown.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.33 percent, or 259.89 points, to close at 19,290.20, while the broader Topix index lost 0.82 percent, or 11.83 points, to 1,422.24.