UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 1.3% On Weak US Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.3% on weak US data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.3 percent on Thursday, with investors discouraged by a trove of weak economic data and earnings reports that pointed to a severe US economic slowdown.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.33 percent, or 259.89 points, to close at 19,290.20, while the broader Topix index lost 0.82 percent, or 11.83 points, to 1,422.24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

10 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.