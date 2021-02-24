Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.6 percent on Wednesday over inflation fears as a recent rise in yields of US Treasury bonds weighed on tech shares.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.61 percent, or 484.33 points, to 29,671.70, ending below the psychologically important 30,000 mark.

The broader Topix index was down 1.82 percent, or 35.28 points, at 1,903.07.