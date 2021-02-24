UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 1.6% On Tech Slump

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.6% on tech slump

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.6 percent on Wednesday over inflation fears as a recent rise in yields of US Treasury bonds weighed on tech shares.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.61 percent, or 484.33 points, to 29,671.70, ending below the psychologically important 30,000 mark.

The broader Topix index was down 1.82 percent, or 35.28 points, at 1,903.07.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 du ..

4 minutes ago

PM Imran meets Sri Lankan President

14 minutes ago

Realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme annou ..

22 minutes ago

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

49 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.