Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.7 percent Thursday on profit-taking, with traders cautiously watching Japan's expected partial lifting of a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.7 percent Thursday on profit-taking, with traders cautiously watching Japan's expected partial lifting of a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.74 percent, or 352.27 points, to close at 19,914.78, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.91 percent, or 28.14 points, to 1,446.55.