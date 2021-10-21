UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 1.8%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:45 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.8%

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.8 percent on Thursday, depressed by several factors including rising US bond yields and the struggles of property giant China Evergrande

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.8 percent on Thursday, depressed by several factors including rising US bond yields and the struggles of property giant China Evergrande.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.87 percent, or 546.97 points, to 28,708.58, while the broader Topix index lost 1.32 percent, or 26.86 points, to 2,000.81.

"Concerns over rising US long-term interest rates and the Evergrande saga weighed on the market throughout the day," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Shares in embattled Evergrande tumbled as it resumed trading following a 17-day suspension after saying the planned sale of its property services arm had collapsed.

Selling pressure increased in afternoon trade following declines on US stock futures, brokers said.

"There are some good factors such as a fall in coronavirus infections in Japan, but the market tends to react to negative news," Horiuchi told AFP.

Local media said Tokyo would lift most of its restrictions at restaurants and bars in the capital as the number of infections has fallen sharply.

In Tokyo, tech-related shares were among losers after the Nasdaq index fell on Wednesday.

Tech investor SoftBank Group dropped 2.05 percent to 6,574 yen. Advantest, a maker of testing tools for semiconductors, plunged 3.24 percent to 8,950 yen.

Automakers lost ground on a stronger yen. Toyota shed 2.36 percent to 1,983.5 Yen with Nissan down 1.40 percent at 595.5 yen.

The Dollar stood at 113.97 yen in Asian afternoon trade, down from 114.33 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Sale Tokyo New York Japan Market Media From Nissan Toyota Asia Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice visits Dubai Courts Platform a ..

Minister of Justice visits Dubai Courts Platform at &#039;GITEX Global 2021&#039 ..

3 minutes ago
 Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

3 minutes ago
 Refugees face police violence at EU's Balkan borde ..

Refugees face police violence at EU's Balkan border

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Egyptian Paratroopers Hold Joint Drills i ..

Russian, Egyptian Paratroopers Hold Joint Drills in Cairo - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

3 minutes ago
 Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.