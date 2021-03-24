UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2%

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than two percent on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors disheartened by rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.04 percent, or 590.40 points, to end at 28,405.52, falling for a fourth straight session.

The broader Topix index slipped 2.18 percent, or 42.90 points, to 1,928.58.

