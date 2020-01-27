UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 2% On China Virus Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.03 percent, or 483.67 points, to close at 23,343.51, while the broader Topix index fell 1.61 percent, or 27.87 points, to 1,702.57.

