Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.03 percent, or 483.67 points, to close at 23,343.51, while the broader Topix index fell 1.61 percent, or 27.87 points, to 1,702.57.